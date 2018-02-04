‘Influx of patients’ to local hospitals after Amtrak train accident

Palmetto Health and its Columbia-area hospitals are shouldering the load of caring for passengers injured in the Amtrak crash Sunday morning.
There were eight crew members and approximately 139 passengers on board. Two people were killed, and more than 100 were transported to local hospitals.
The two fatalities both worked for Amtrak, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster said.
One patient remains critical and two others are in serious condition, Dr. Steve Shelton with Palmetto Health said around 10 a.m. Sunday. The Palmetto Health hospital system, which includes several facilities locally, received 62 patients from the crash.
There were 48 patients being cared for at the main Palmetto Health Richland location in Columbia. Nine were cared for at Palmetto Health Parkway, and five were at Palmetto Health Baptist.
Injuries included scrapes, bruises and broken bones.
At least two children were involved in the accident, Shelton said. Some of the injured have been discharged, though an exact number was not available.
The emergency happened during shift change at Palmetto Health Richland, so there were plenty of staff on hand to take in patients.
Lexington Medical Center received 27 patients, mostly with minor injuries. Two people were admitted and everyone else was released, according to the hospital. One of those still being treated has a broken ankle.
The crash site is clear of passengers, Shelton and local law enforcement officials confirmed.
Palmetto Health released the following statement about patients being served at its Columbia hospital
“Amtrak train accident results in influx of patients at Palmetto Health hospitals.
Palmetto Health hospitals have received an influx of patients from an Amtrak train accident in West Columbia, South Carolina, earlier this morning, Sunday, Feb. 4.
Palmetto Health hospitals have received 62 patients: 60 adults and 2 children. Each of our Columbia-based hospitals has received patients.
Palmetto Health Baptist received 5 patients, Palmetto Health Baptist Parkridge received 9 patients and Palmetto Health Richland received 48 patients.
At this time, we have 2 patients expected to be admitted. Based on the patients’ conditions, we expect most of the patients to be evaluated, treated and released but some are still being evaluated.
The thoughts of all our team members are with the family and friends of those injured in this accident. Palmetto Health is coordinating with local authorities, Amtrak and the American Red Cross to assist these families in any way possible. Special thanks to everyone who stepped up to assist in this emergency.”
