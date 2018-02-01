More Videos

A shirtless man was spotted by motorists kneeling in the road and running on the J. Wilton Graves bridge between Hilton Head and Pinckney Islands at 8 p.m. on Thursday evening, and it was feared that he might of jumped. Authorities searched for him until 11 p.m. and planned to resume the search in the morning when he finally was found. Here's what happened. Jay Karr Staff video

South Carolina

Update: Shirtless man missing from Hilton Head bridge found. Here’s what we know

By Lisa Wilson

lwilson@islandpacket.com

February 01, 2018 09:38 PM

A man who was reportedly last seen near the edge of a Hilton Head bridge on Thursday night was found covered in mud but unharmed on Pinckney Island about midnight, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Drivers reported seeing the man running through traffic and near the guardrail about 8 p.m. and told law enforcement that they feared he jumped.

He did not jump off the bridge, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Bob Bromage said early Friday.

The man, who had earlier been reported missing from a Mariner’s Cove residence, was found walking on a roadway leading to the Pinckney Island Wildlife Refuge by family members who then drove him to Hilton Head Hospital.

The man, who was not identified, was described as white and wearing only shorts by drivers on the bridge. Posters on social media reported that they saw the man taking off his shirt and kneeling in the roadway.

The Sheriff’s Marine Patrol Unit and the Coast Guard searched the waterway beneath the J. Wilton Graves Bridge, which connects Pinckney Island to Hilton Head.

Helicopters scanned the water in the area of the bridge, and one westbound lane was closed for several hours.

The bridge has been the scene of at least one incident in the last year.

A 47-year-old Ridgeland man jumped off the eastbound side of the same bridge on July 12 and was found by law enforcement with minor injuries after he swam to a boat landing on Pinckney Island.

Lisa Wilson: 843-706-8103, @lisawilsonIPBG

