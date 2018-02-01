Update: Shirtless man missing from Hilton Head bridge found. Here’s what we know

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 7:26 Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston Pause 0:34 These houses made the HGTV’s “Island Life” show 1:17 Wind and waves pick up at South Carolina beach ahead of storms 0:47 Car-sized sea creature surprises South Carolina fishermen 3:09 Inside peek at the new Clemson Football Operations Facility 8:46 Charleston church shooting survivor: Guilty verdict "music to my ears" 3:38 Timeline of Dylann Roof's trial from day of Charleston shooting to death penalty 1:26 Surveillance video shows events before and after Charleston shooting 1:26 View from the South Carolina State Fair Skyglider 3:39 Wedding postponed by Hurricane Matthew, bringing together two couples with something in common Video Link copy Embed Code copy

A shirtless man was spotted by motorists kneeling in the road and running on the J. Wilton Graves bridge between Hilton Head and Pinckney Islands at 8 p.m. on Thursday evening, and it was feared that he might of jumped. Authorities searched for him until 11 p.m. and planned to resume the search in the morning when he finally was found. Here's what happened. Jay Karr Staff video

