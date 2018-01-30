Jamie Lee Curtis shares new photo from ‘Halloween’ set in SC. It made ‘grown man squeal’

Curious about how Laurie Strode has aged since the first “Halloween” movie in 1978?
You aren’t alone.
Actress Jamie Lee Curtis shared a photo from the set of the new movie being filmed in North Charleston on Tuesday, and it quickly went viral.
Curtis’ post had more than 50,000 likes and more than 1,600 comments on Instagram in the three hours after it was posted. Add that to the more than 6,500 likes and 2,100 retweets on Twitter.
Never miss a local story.
The photo features Curtis with shoulder length hair and rimless glasses. She’s wearing a chambray button-up with belted brown pants, a jacket and hiking boots.
The caption on both Instagram and Twitter reads, “First shot. @halloweenmovie Halloween 40 years later. Same slate. Same Laurie. David Gordon Green directing from his script. Happy Halloween 2018 everyone. See you all 10/19/18 #halloweenmovie”
Fans were quick to repost side-by-side photos of Curtis as her character from 1978 and the present.
Some commented with gifs and video clips from the original movie.
“Every day you tweet a pic from set it legit makes my day! Love you! So happy! Can’t wait!” one fan commented.
“I AM A GROWN MAN WHO JUST SQUEALED WHEN I SAW THIS TWEET!” posted another.
Also on Tuesday, actor Miles Robbins posted a photo on Instagram from the set. The photo also features Virginia Gardner, Andi Matichak and Green creepily holding hands in a yard filled with Halloween decorations (and movie crew members).
The movie is set to be in theaters Oct. 19. It is expected to be filming in South Carolina for the next month.
Lisa Wilson: 843-706-8103, @lisawilsonIPBG
Comments