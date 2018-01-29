Yes, people really are eating Tide Pods in SC

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 7:26 Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston Pause 0:34 These houses made the HGTV’s “Island Life” show 1:17 Wind and waves pick up at South Carolina beach ahead of storms 0:47 Car-sized sea creature surprises South Carolina fishermen 3:09 Inside peek at the new Clemson Football Operations Facility 8:46 Charleston church shooting survivor: Guilty verdict "music to my ears" 3:38 Timeline of Dylann Roof's trial from day of Charleston shooting to death penalty 1:26 Surveillance video shows events before and after Charleston shooting 1:26 View from the South Carolina State Fair Skyglider 3:39 Wedding postponed by Hurricane Matthew, bringing together two couples with something in common Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Even though it started as a meme in social media, teens all over the country started recreating it by eating Tide Pods as in this new YouTube challenge. Esther Medina/McClatchy

Even though it started as a meme in social media, teens all over the country started recreating it by eating Tide Pods as in this new YouTube challenge. Esther Medina/McClatchy