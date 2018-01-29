Wrecks leave I-95 at near standstill in both directions for hours Monday

Traffic was backed up for more than four hours in both directions Monday morning along a stretch of I-95 from Port Wentworth and the South Carolina-Georgia state line.
Two accidents occurred just before 7 a.m., and the route was fully cleared just around 11 a.m., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.
For several hours, users of the Waze traffic app reported standstill traffic for miles along the interstate, from south of the Georgia Highway 21 exit in Port Wentworth to across the state line with South Carolina into Jasper County.
The Georgia Department of Transportation reported that one accident involved two cars and two tractor-trailers.
A second accident involved a police vehicle and a tractor-trailer.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
