The cost of new voting security in South Carolina

The cost of new voting security in South Carolina

Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston

Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston

Hillary Clinton spoofs Trump with reading of 'Fire and Fury' during Grammys parody segment

Hillary Clinton spoofs Trump with reading of 'Fire and Fury' during Grammys parody segment

Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home

Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home

Tips for cooking delicious Lowcountry fried shrimp

Tips for cooking delicious Lowcountry fried shrimp

Firefighters work fire at Myrtle Beach business

Firefighters work fire at Myrtle Beach business

Burning at Brookgreen provides woodpecker habitat

Burning at Brookgreen provides woodpecker habitat

Quick ride down International Drive as the road nears completion

Quick ride down International Drive as the road nears completion

Thousands attend first Myrtle Beach Food Truck Festival

Thousands attend first Myrtle Beach Food Truck Festival

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery

Traffic on I-95 at the Georgia-South Carolina border was brought to a near standstill Monday morning after multiple wrecks closed lanes in both directions. Caitlin Turner cturner@islandpacket.com
Traffic on I-95 at the Georgia-South Carolina border was brought to a near standstill Monday morning after multiple wrecks closed lanes in both directions. Caitlin Turner cturner@islandpacket.com

South Carolina

Wrecks leave I-95 at near standstill in both directions for hours Monday

By Caitlin Turner And Lisa Wilson

cturner@islandpacket.com

lwilson@islandpacket.com

January 29, 2018 07:34 AM

Traffic was backed up for more than four hours in both directions Monday morning along a stretch of I-95 from Port Wentworth and the South Carolina-Georgia state line.

Two accidents occurred just before 7 a.m., and the route was fully cleared just around 11 a.m., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

For several hours, users of the Waze traffic app reported standstill traffic for miles along the interstate, from south of the Georgia Highway 21 exit in Port Wentworth to across the state line with South Carolina into Jasper County.

The Georgia Department of Transportation reported that one accident involved two cars and two tractor-trailers.

A second accident involved a police vehicle and a tractor-trailer.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner

Lisa Wilson: 843-706-8103, @lisawilsonIPBG

