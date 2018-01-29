Wrecks leave I-95 at near standstill in both directions for hours Monday

More Videos 1:11 The cost of new voting security in South Carolina Pause 7:26 Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston 0:16 Hillary Clinton spoofs Trump with reading of ‘Fire and Fury’ during Grammys parody segment 2:24 Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home 0:48 Tips for cooking delicious Lowcountry fried shrimp 0:31 Firefighters work fire at Myrtle Beach business 1:00 Burning at Brookgreen provides woodpecker habitat 1:40 Quick ride down International Drive as the road nears completion 0:37 Thousands attend first Myrtle Beach Food Truck Festival 2:07 Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Traffic on I-95 at the Georgia-South Carolina border was brought to a near standstill Monday morning after multiple wrecks closed lanes in both directions. Caitlin Turner cturner@islandpacket.com

Traffic on I-95 at the Georgia-South Carolina border was brought to a near standstill Monday morning after multiple wrecks closed lanes in both directions. Caitlin Turner cturner@islandpacket.com