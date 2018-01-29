More Videos

The cost of new voting security in South Carolina 1:11

The cost of new voting security in South Carolina

Pause
Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston 7:26

Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston

Hillary Clinton spoofs Trump with reading of ‘Fire and Fury’ during Grammys parody segment 0:16

Hillary Clinton spoofs Trump with reading of ‘Fire and Fury’ during Grammys parody segment

Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home 2:24

Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home

Firefighters work fire at Myrtle Beach business 0:31

Firefighters work fire at Myrtle Beach business

Burning at Brookgreen provides woodpecker habitat 1:00

Burning at Brookgreen provides woodpecker habitat

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery 2:07

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery

Myrtle Beach police ask for help in solving murder case 0:58

Myrtle Beach police ask for help in solving murder case

Pressure? A vacation for four to Myrtle Beach rode on this putt 0:36

Pressure? A vacation for four to Myrtle Beach rode on this putt

Thousands attend first Myrtle Beach Food Truck Festival 0:37

Thousands attend first Myrtle Beach Food Truck Festival

Hillary Clinton made a cameo appearance during a segment that aired during the Grammys on Sunday night. She "auditioned" to be a contender for a spoken word Grammy, reading a segment about President Trump's eating habits in "Fire and Fury." Credit: CBS/Recording Academy
Hillary Clinton made a cameo appearance during a segment that aired during the Grammys on Sunday night. She "auditioned" to be a contender for a spoken word Grammy, reading a segment about President Trump's eating habits in "Fire and Fury." Credit: CBS/Recording Academy

South Carolina

Nikki Haley says Grammys were ruined with political ‘trash’

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

January 29, 2018 01:53 AM

NEW YORK

Not everyone was a fan of the Grammy Awards segment where celebrities read passages of the controversial best seller “Fire and Fury.”

One person especially critical on Sunday night was a member of the Trump Administration and took to Twitter to voice their displeasure.

No, it wasn’t President Donald Trump.

It was his Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley. Shortly after the segment, which included an appearance by Hillary Clinton, Trump’s opponent in the 2016 presidential election, Haley shared her disdain with the segment on social media.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The former South Carolina Governor started on a positive note, sharing her affinity for the award show honoring some of the top musicians of the past year.

“I have always loved the Grammys but to have artists read the ‘Fire and Fury’ book killed it,” Haley tweeted, before really unloading. “Don’t ruin great music with trash. Some of us love music without the politics thrown in it.”

In addition to Clinton, other celebrities participating in the pre-recorded skit aired during the program included John Legend, Cher, Snoop Dogg, Cardi B and DJ Khaled, as well event host James Corden.

The premise of the skit was that the person who narrates the audiobook of “Fire and Fury” will be in line to win the Grammy for best spoken word performance, next year.

As part of the comedic bit, Corden found a reason to disqualify each of the celebrity narrators before being smitten by Clinton’s reading. Corden said she got the job and was a sure winner.

“You think so? The Grammys in the bag?” beamed Clinton, who actually won a 1997 Grammy for reading her book, “It Takes a Village.” Clinton appeared to be making fun of herself as much as Trump, joking about the presumption she would easily win the 2016 election against the political newcomer.

While some of the celebrities who led up to Clinton seemed to be playing a part, a few seemed genuinely surprised by the passages they were reading from the controversial book by Michael Wolff, which has been criticized and discredited by some, while others have praised it for turning a light on the inner workings of the Trump White House. Relative newcomer Cardi B seemed the most taken back by what she read, even questioning why she was reading it.

While Cardi B had questions, Haley had harsh criticism.

In spite of her claim that the Grammys would be better served steering clear of politics, the head of the recording academy begged to differ.

“The excerpts that were read from the book weren’t really political,” Neil Portnow said to The Associated Press. “We have a history of pointing out funny things, unusual things about our leadership.”

A number of people responded on Haley’s Twitter thread, and many were critical of the Republican from Lexington, S.C. Several pointed out how music is often political, currently and historically.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

The cost of new voting security in South Carolina 1:11

The cost of new voting security in South Carolina

Pause
Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston 7:26

Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston

Hillary Clinton spoofs Trump with reading of ‘Fire and Fury’ during Grammys parody segment 0:16

Hillary Clinton spoofs Trump with reading of ‘Fire and Fury’ during Grammys parody segment

Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home 2:24

Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home

Firefighters work fire at Myrtle Beach business 0:31

Firefighters work fire at Myrtle Beach business

Burning at Brookgreen provides woodpecker habitat 1:00

Burning at Brookgreen provides woodpecker habitat

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery 2:07

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery

Myrtle Beach police ask for help in solving murder case 0:58

Myrtle Beach police ask for help in solving murder case

Pressure? A vacation for four to Myrtle Beach rode on this putt 0:36

Pressure? A vacation for four to Myrtle Beach rode on this putt

Thousands attend first Myrtle Beach Food Truck Festival 0:37

Thousands attend first Myrtle Beach Food Truck Festival

Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston

View More Video