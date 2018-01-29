Nikki Haley says Grammys were ruined with political ‘trash’

Not everyone was a fan of the Grammy Awards segment where celebrities read passages of the controversial best seller “Fire and Fury.”
One person especially critical on Sunday night was a member of the Trump Administration and took to Twitter to voice their displeasure.
No, it wasn’t President Donald Trump.
It was his Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley. Shortly after the segment, which included an appearance by Hillary Clinton, Trump’s opponent in the 2016 presidential election, Haley shared her disdain with the segment on social media.
Never miss a local story.
The former South Carolina Governor started on a positive note, sharing her affinity for the award show honoring some of the top musicians of the past year.
“I have always loved the Grammys but to have artists read the ‘Fire and Fury’ book killed it,” Haley tweeted, before really unloading. “Don’t ruin great music with trash. Some of us love music without the politics thrown in it.”
I have always loved the Grammys but to have artists read the Fire and Fury book killed it. Don’t ruin great music with trash. Some of us love music without the politics thrown in it.— Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) January 29, 2018
In addition to Clinton, other celebrities participating in the pre-recorded skit aired during the program included John Legend, Cher, Snoop Dogg, Cardi B and DJ Khaled, as well event host James Corden.
The premise of the skit was that the person who narrates the audiobook of “Fire and Fury” will be in line to win the Grammy for best spoken word performance, next year.
As part of the comedic bit, Corden found a reason to disqualify each of the celebrity narrators before being smitten by Clinton’s reading. Corden said she got the job and was a sure winner.
“You think so? The Grammys in the bag?” beamed Clinton, who actually won a 1997 Grammy for reading her book, “It Takes a Village.” Clinton appeared to be making fun of herself as much as Trump, joking about the presumption she would easily win the 2016 election against the political newcomer.
While some of the celebrities who led up to Clinton seemed to be playing a part, a few seemed genuinely surprised by the passages they were reading from the controversial book by Michael Wolff, which has been criticized and discredited by some, while others have praised it for turning a light on the inner workings of the Trump White House. Relative newcomer Cardi B seemed the most taken back by what she read, even questioning why she was reading it.
While Cardi B had questions, Haley had harsh criticism.
In spite of her claim that the Grammys would be better served steering clear of politics, the head of the recording academy begged to differ.
“The excerpts that were read from the book weren’t really political,” Neil Portnow said to The Associated Press. “We have a history of pointing out funny things, unusual things about our leadership.”
A number of people responded on Haley’s Twitter thread, and many were critical of the Republican from Lexington, S.C. Several pointed out how music is often political, currently and historically.
Stay in your lane. Politicians shouldn't speak about the Arts. We don't pay you to talk about the Arts.— Amy Lounsbury (@amylounsbury) January 29, 2018
That’s clear. Because the first chance they get what do they defund?? Arts and music. Always.— mordsithmorgan (@TenMorgue) January 29, 2018
Exactly. Her opinions on the music industry mean literally zero— Amy Lounsbury (@amylounsbury) January 29, 2018
Less than zero if we’re being blatantly honest. And while we’re at it: arts and music have ALWAYS been politically based or influenced. How else would you explain the negro spirituals/freedom songs, paintings and plays foretelling rebellion of tyrants and impropriety??— mordsithmorgan (@TenMorgue) January 29, 2018
This thread is so on point. The #GRAMMYs might be a bunch of elite millionaires, but at least they do something to bring humanity together. Unlike the billionaire elites running the government now who do nothing but drive a wedge between us. #TimesUp— Kyle Parks (@Kparks27211) January 29, 2018
Republicans lack humor.— Stevie Joe Payne (@StevijoPayne) January 29, 2018
Music and art is political.— Caitlin White (@caitforestell) January 29, 2018
Art and music are avenues for political views. Catch up girl.— GirlWhoSceamsAtTV (@lmarytweets) January 29, 2018
There has always been politics in music, it doesn’t change now that’s it hits close to home— A Lena (@atainteddream) January 29, 2018
I'm at a loss, when did musical artists not have a political bent? Just because you are in disagreement won't change history.— Andre (@bosoxgator) January 29, 2018
Frank Sinatra. Bob Dylan. Woody Guthrie. The Band. Johnny Cash. Marvin Gaye. The Beatles. Neil Young. Public Enemy. Ice Cube. Pearl Jam. Tupac. They were all political. Don't be a snowflake.— DC (@wdrewcurtis) January 29, 2018
Putin had his political rival arrested today, but our Ambassador to the UN is busy watching the Grammys and stupidly calling more attention to a rumor about her. Glad to know you share her priorities, whoever you are. https://t.co/L0zCMfLAVW— Allan Brauer (@allanbrauer) January 29, 2018
trump trashes people all the time. He gives people immature nicknames to bully them (even U.S. citizens) He has trashed Hillary beyond what is normal for ANY human being. He publicly calls out Obama all the time.He is vile & vulgar & has a huge platform. Turnabout is fair play.— Bella (@bellazoe123) January 29, 2018
As Artist music is how we express ourselves against, hate, , money, pain , addictions and most of all politics. You just did a disservice to all artist. Maybe you should listen to your boss sing his same ole tune.— C.J. (@a613c1a82c92453) January 29, 2018
You have a remote— Old Gamer (@thegreyrelic) January 29, 2018
Don’t criticize what you can’t understand. Your sons and your daughters are beyond your command. The Times they are a changing. #resist.— annie post (@apwriter) January 29, 2018
I liked "Another Brick in the Wall" until someone said it wasn't about masonry.— Coach Deno™ (@DenocD) January 29, 2018
I liked "Hurricane" until someone said it wasn't about rain.
I liked "Born in USA" until someone said it wasn't for Reagan.
I liked "Sunday Bloody Sunday" until someone said it wasn't about football.
Music is political.— Jake Snider (@jakehsnider) January 29, 2018
Artists have a voice.
You don’t get to tell us how to protest your regime.
The clear majority of artists despise you and your disgusting boss.
We tell the truth.
Comments