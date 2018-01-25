17 more die in SC from the flu in the past week

Why lawmakers need to choose an official design for the SC state flag

Myrtle Beach police ask for help in solving murder case

North Carolina man in custody in connection with Ocean Boulevard murder

Things we didn't know about Bluffton restaurateur's murder

Quick ride down International Drive as the road nears completion

Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston

What actions—apart from getting vaccinated and taking medicine—can you take to help slow the spread of illnesses like the flu?

Ashlen Renner, Courtesy of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

arenner@thestate.com