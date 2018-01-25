Frozen meatball sold in SC recalled due to listeria concerns

A New Jersey company is recalling thousands of beef meatball produces sold in the Carolinas because of possible listeria contamination.
Rich Products Corporation recalled six-pound bags of “Member’s Mark Casa Di Bertacchi Italian Style Beef Meatballs,” with a best by date of 17 DEC 2018 and lot code number of 15507351 in the packaging, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The items were shipped to distributors in South Carolina and North Carolina, along with Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.
The release did not state in what stores were the products sold. But Sam’s Club sells a variety of food and household products under the name “Member’s Mark.”
