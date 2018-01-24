‘Halloween’ wants your kids as extras for Lowcountry filming this week—and maybe you too

If you don’t mind your child missing school for a day, you could find yourself on the set of the new “Halloween” now being filmed in Charleston.
Casting agents working on the movie are looking for children — along with some of their parents — to work as extras for scenes on Friday, and a different group of children will be needed next Tuesday.
The movie, which stars Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode and Nick Castle as Michael Myers, was expected to start filming in the fall before reported production delays pushed that timetable back.
South Carolina filming actually started earlier this month.
Never miss a local story.
One fan posted a photo on Instagram Tuesday that is allegedly from the set. It shows a brick building with a “Haddonfield High” sign.
Actresses Judy Greer and Andi Matichak reportedly will play Laurie Strode’s daughter Karen and granddaughter Allyson.
A fan asked Greer on Instagram on Wednesday when the actress would be filming “Halloween.”
“Here. Now. Starting!” Greer replied.
Matichak and Miles Robbins — the son of Susan Sarandon and Tim Robbins and a musician and DJ who has a role in the film — have posted photos from the set on their Instagram accounts this week.
Here’s what you need to know about being an extra:
Children of all races are needed, but they may not be more than 5 feet tall.
Most of the parts available on Friday are for children ages 8-10, but a few children ages 11-13 will be needed, according to Tona B. Dahlquist Casting Facebook page.
Extras will need to be available from around 2 p.m. Friday into the evening — “but not too late,” the job listing says. Those who are chosen must be able to stay as long as needed.
On Tuesday, children ages 7-10 of all races will be needed. Extras must be available during school hours.
Children must be able to follow instructions and handle numerous hours of filming. They should live in the general area of Charleston.
To apply, send two current photos (one full-length and one closeup) of the child, along with:
▪ The child’s name, age, height and weight, and clothing sizes.
▪ Parent’s name and phone number.
▪ City and state of residence.
Mothers and fathers should include their photos and information if they are interested in being considered as well.
Submissions should be sent by email to charlestonmovieextras@gmail.com with heading 1/26 KID or 1/30 KID.
There was no phone number included in the listing. Anyone needing additional information should contact the casting agency via charlestonmovieextras@gmail.com or the casting agency’s Facebook page.
Comments