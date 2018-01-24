More Videos

Tips for cooking delicious Lowcountry fried shrimp 0:48

Tips for cooking delicious Lowcountry fried shrimp

Pause
Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston 7:26

Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston

Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home 2:24

Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home

Member of 82nd Airborne appears in court hearing 1:49

Member of 82nd Airborne appears in court hearing

Quick ride down International Drive as the road nears completion 1:40

Quick ride down International Drive as the road nears completion

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery 2:07

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery

North Carolina man in custody in connection with Ocean Boulevard murder 1:03

North Carolina man in custody in connection with Ocean Boulevard murder

Things we didn't know about Bluffton restaurateur's murder 2:00

Things we didn't know about Bluffton restaurateur's murder

Myrtle Beach police investigating robbery at Kings Highway bank 0:33

Myrtle Beach police investigating robbery at Kings Highway bank

Sandlapper Serves Up Southern Comfort Food 0:40

Sandlapper Serves Up Southern Comfort Food

We caught up with the Bluffton Oyster Company at the Bluffton Arts & Seafood Festival Streetfest on Saturday to find out their tips for cooking a simple, yet delicious, fried shrimp. Delayna Earley Staff video
We caught up with the Bluffton Oyster Company at the Bluffton Arts & Seafood Festival Streetfest on Saturday to find out their tips for cooking a simple, yet delicious, fried shrimp. Delayna Earley Staff video

South Carolina

SC and Georgia close shrimp fisheries. Here’s what that means for your seafood dinner

By Maggie Angst

mangst@islandpacket.com

January 24, 2018 04:05 PM

Due to the Southeast’s recent cold snap, federal and state waters off Georgia and South Carolina have been closed to fishing for shrimp.

Although customers at Lowcountry grocery stores and restaurants will not see any immediate effects, that could change come springtime.

South Carolina’s shrimping season usually reopens in April of May, but following cold winters in recent years, the opening was pushed back.

“Normally after cold winters, they (South Carolina Department of Natural Resources) will extend the moratorium on fishing,” said Andrew Carmines, owner of Hudson’s Seafood. “About three years ago, (the shrimp trawl season) didn’t open until mid-June. So that would affect customers in the spring, but we hope it doesn’t.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

During this time of year, Carmines’ fishermen are getting their shrimp off the coast of Florida, but they usually return in the spring once South Carolina fisheries reopen. If state fisheries remain closed until summer, restaurants and grocery stores would be unable to stock South Carolina shrimp until then.

Shrimp are susceptible to unusually cold temperatures. And since early January, DNR staff and members of the public began reporting dead shrimp along the shores of tidal marshes and saltwater tidal lagoons across the South Carolina coast.

The purpose of both Georgia and South Carolina closures are to protect the shrimp spawning populations for those that survived.

“White shrimp are prolific spawners and can recover relatively quickly,” David Whitaker, deputy director of the SCDNR Marine Resources Division, said in a news release. “It’s too soon to assess the prospects for the 2018 fall fishery, but with some modest survival of spawning stock, it is still possible to have a relatively good fall fishery. We’ll be assessing the spawning stock over the next several months.”

Due to a prolonged period of cold water temperatures, federal waters off South Carolina closed Jan. 17.

Georgia closed its state waters to all shrimping Jan. 15 and NOAA closed offshore Georgia water on Tuesday.

Possession of brown, pink or white shrimp is prohibited on board a vessel in federal waters off South Carolina and Georgia unless the vessel is in transit through the area and all nets with a mesh size of less than four inches, as measured between the centers of opposite knots when pulled taut, are stowed below deck, according to a news release from the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council.

Maggie Angst: 843-706-8137, @maggieangst

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Tips for cooking delicious Lowcountry fried shrimp 0:48

Tips for cooking delicious Lowcountry fried shrimp

Pause
Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston 7:26

Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston

Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home 2:24

Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home

Member of 82nd Airborne appears in court hearing 1:49

Member of 82nd Airborne appears in court hearing

Quick ride down International Drive as the road nears completion 1:40

Quick ride down International Drive as the road nears completion

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery 2:07

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery

North Carolina man in custody in connection with Ocean Boulevard murder 1:03

North Carolina man in custody in connection with Ocean Boulevard murder

Things we didn't know about Bluffton restaurateur's murder 2:00

Things we didn't know about Bluffton restaurateur's murder

Myrtle Beach police investigating robbery at Kings Highway bank 0:33

Myrtle Beach police investigating robbery at Kings Highway bank

Sandlapper Serves Up Southern Comfort Food 0:40

Sandlapper Serves Up Southern Comfort Food

Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston

View More Video