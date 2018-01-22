What Haley said to African colleagues about Trump's s---hole remark

More Videos 7:26 Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston Pause 1:58 Trump denies 'shithole' comment but Illinois senator confirms the remarks 1:22 Winter Wonderland: Here's what Bluffton looks like blanketed in snow 0:58 Myrtle Beach police ask for help in solving murder case 2:07 Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery 1:22 Dolphins off the Grand Strand coast 8:39 Prep Talk: Sizing up area teams' chances in first round of football playoffs (Part 2) 1:29 How to make burned baloney sandwich 0:45 Conway star, coach react to All-America honor 1:07 Crime a problem along Myrtle Beach's main corridor Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Trump denies 'shithole' comment but Illinois senator confirms the remarks President Donald Trump denied in a tweet on Thursday that he asked during a White House meeting why he should accept immigrants from “shithole countries” rather than people from places like Norway. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) responded to the tweet on camera, confirming that the president did use those words. Video: Meta Viers/McClatchy President Donald Trump denied in a tweet on Thursday that he asked during a White House meeting why he should accept immigrants from “shithole countries” rather than people from places like Norway. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) responded to the tweet on camera, confirming that the president did use those words. Video: Meta Viers/McClatchy Ashlen Renner arenner@thestate.com

