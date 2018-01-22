‘I want cash money!’ What caused this Beaufort sheriff’s deputy to lose her job?

On Aug. 9, 2017, Capt. Matthew Averill, with the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, looks over the printed results of a polygraph test taken by then Sgt. Selena Nelson, seated, stemming from an incident that happened July 31, 2017 at a Bluffton store. It was later determined that Nelson's polygraph examination results contained signs of attempted deception. Nelson was later fired for misconduct and dishonesty. Beaufort County Sheriff's Office