Graham says ‘shutdown is going to get a lot worse,’ directs blame at White House

More Videos

Dolphins off the Grand Strand coast 1:22

Dolphins off the Grand Strand coast

Pause
Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery 2:07

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery

Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston 7:26

Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston

Five things to know about Stormy Daniels 0:44

Five things to know about Stormy Daniels

Graham talks Miller, immigration amid shutdown 3:20

Graham talks Miller, immigration amid shutdown

Myrtle Beach police ask for help in solving murder case 0:58

Myrtle Beach police ask for help in solving murder case

Crime a problem along Myrtle Beach's main corridor 1:07

Crime a problem along Myrtle Beach's main corridor

SCE&G and VC Summer: By the numbers 1:28

SCE&G and VC Summer: By the numbers

Celebrities who died in 2017 3:01

Celebrities who died in 2017

CCU’s Janae Camp describes college life with dyslexia 2:00

CCU’s Janae Camp describes college life with dyslexia

  • Graham talks Miller, immigration amid shutdown

    Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) told reporters after a bipartisan meeting of senators on Jan. 21 that he would vote to approve a three-week stopgap spending bill after Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) promised to move on immigration and other legislative issues in early February. He also pointed to White House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller as being one of the obstacles in preventing a bipartisan agreement on immigration.

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) told reporters after a bipartisan meeting of senators on Jan. 21 that he would vote to approve a three-week stopgap spending bill after Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) promised to move on immigration and other legislative issues in early February. He also pointed to White House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller as being one of the obstacles in preventing a bipartisan agreement on immigration. C-SPAN
Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) told reporters after a bipartisan meeting of senators on Jan. 21 that he would vote to approve a three-week stopgap spending bill after Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) promised to move on immigration and other legislative issues in early February. He also pointed to White House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller as being one of the obstacles in preventing a bipartisan agreement on immigration. C-SPAN

South Carolina

Graham says ‘shutdown is going to get a lot worse,’ directs blame at White House

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

January 21, 2018 07:50 PM

WASHINGTON

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham hasn’t been successful in ending the federal government shutdown yet, so the South Carolina Republican has taken a new approach. He’s calling out those he believes are the biggest obstacles in preventing a bipartisan agreement on immigration that will put the government back to work.

Graham used Twitter Sunday to send a message about who he sees as the problem. It isn’t President Donald Trump, and it isn’t White House Chief of Staff Gen. John Kelly. But it is somebody else in the White House that has Trump’s ear.

“President Trump has expressed a desire to have border security with compassion on immigration. #winningcombination. General Kelly is tough but reasonable. Some other staff in the White House hold extreme and unrealistic views. They hold us back from getting a solution,” Graham tweeted.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Shortly after his message on social media, Graham was more specific about the aide he sees as the primary culprit. Before heading into a meeting with senators from both sides of the aisle, Graham laid into White House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller to a large assembly of reporters.

“As long as Stephen Miller is in charge of negotiating immigration, we are going nowhere. He’s been an outlier for years. There’s a deal to be had,” Graham said.

The White House fired back at Graham.

“As long as Senator Graham chooses to support legislation that sides with people in this country illegally and unlawfully instead of our own American citizens, we are going nowhere. He’s been an outlier for years,” said White House spokesman Hogan Gidley.

Miller is an immigration hardliner and has a track record of working against immigration compromises. In 2013, he helped scuttle a proposal while he worked as a staffer for then-Sen. Jeff Sessions, who is now the attorney general.

Miller helped craft the White House’s first executive order to bar entry into the United States for residents of seven predominantly Muslim nations.

“I’ve talked with the president – his heart is right on this issue,” Graham told reporters. “He’s got a good understanding of what will sell, and every time we have a proposal it is only yanked back by staff members.”

The bipartisan Senate group met Sunday with the goal of crafting a proposal to set up an immigration vote in that chamber, as well as an agreement to reopen the government until Feb. 8.

“This shutdown is going to get a lot worse tomorrow. A lot worse,” Graham said, according to The New York Times. “Today would be a good day to end it.”

Related stories from The Sun News

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Dolphins off the Grand Strand coast 1:22

Dolphins off the Grand Strand coast

Pause
Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery 2:07

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery

Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston 7:26

Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston

Five things to know about Stormy Daniels 0:44

Five things to know about Stormy Daniels

Graham talks Miller, immigration amid shutdown 3:20

Graham talks Miller, immigration amid shutdown

Myrtle Beach police ask for help in solving murder case 0:58

Myrtle Beach police ask for help in solving murder case

Crime a problem along Myrtle Beach's main corridor 1:07

Crime a problem along Myrtle Beach's main corridor

SCE&G and VC Summer: By the numbers 1:28

SCE&G and VC Summer: By the numbers

Celebrities who died in 2017 3:01

Celebrities who died in 2017

CCU’s Janae Camp describes college life with dyslexia 2:00

CCU’s Janae Camp describes college life with dyslexia

Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston

View More Video