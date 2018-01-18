9 die of flu in SC in one week. Here's the total this season

The flu continues to take its toll in South Carolina.
Nine flu-related deaths were reported in the Palmetto State between Jan. 7 and Jan. 13. That’s five more deaths than the previous week, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
So far this season, 24 people have died from the flu in South Carolina, according to DHEC’s latest week-to-week flu report. And 1,292 S.C. residents have been hospitalized.
The spread of the flu has led to an increase in hospitalizations by 215, which is an 80 percent increase from the previous week. Officials compared the spread of the flu to the 2014-15 season.
DHEC continues to urge individuals to get a flu vaccine to help curb the influenza virus. The vaccine takes about two weeks to build up the body’s defenses against the virus.
Symptoms of the flu can include a sudden onset of fever, dry cough, headache, muscle aches, tiredness, sore throat and nasal congestion or stuffiness, according to DHEC.
Cynthia Roldán: 803-771-8311, @CynthiaRoldan
Influenza by the numbers
▪ 24 Deaths statewide during the flu season so far
▪ 8 Deaths of the 24 in the Midlands
▪ 5 Deaths of the 24 in the Pee Dee
▪ 9 Deaths of the 24 in the Upstate
▪ 2 Deaths of the 24 in the Lowcountry
▪ 7 Deaths statewide reported during the same time in 2017
▪ 10 Deaths statewide reported during the same time in 2016
▪ ▪ 26,359 Influenza cases reported in S.C. this season
