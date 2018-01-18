9 die of flu in SC in one week. Here's the total this season

What actions—apart from getting vaccinated and taking medicine—can you take to help slow the spread of illnesses like the flu?

Humpback whale spotted off the coast in North Myrtle Beach

Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home

Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston

What actions—apart from getting vaccinated and taking medicine—can you take to help slow the spread of illnesses like the flu?

Ashlen Renner, Courtesy of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

arenner@thestate.com