More Videos

Is offshore drilling good for SC? McMaster weighs in 1:59

Is offshore drilling good for SC? McMaster weighs in

Pause
Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston 7:26

Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston

Here's why you see so many starfish and jellyfish on Lowcountry beaches in the winter 0:56

Here's why you see so many starfish and jellyfish on Lowcountry beaches in the winter

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery 2:07

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery

Rally to free convicted robber connected to Drexel case 1:31

Rally to free convicted robber connected to Drexel case

Several houses relocated along Ocean Blvd. in North Myrtle Beach 1:49

Several houses relocated along Ocean Blvd. in North Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach tattoo shop gives free 'mystery tattoos' to winners 2:14

Myrtle Beach tattoo shop gives free 'mystery tattoos' to winners

Celebrities who died in 2017 3:01

Celebrities who died in 2017

CCU’s Janae Camp describes college life with dyslexia 2:00

CCU’s Janae Camp describes college life with dyslexia

Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase 3:24

Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase

  • Is offshore drilling good for SC? McMaster weighs in

    SC Gov. Henry McMaster said he is against drilling and seismic testing off the state’s shores and plans to take appropriate steps.

SC Gov. Henry McMaster said he is against drilling and seismic testing off the state’s shores and plans to take appropriate steps. Maayan Schechter mschechter@thestate.com
SC Gov. Henry McMaster said he is against drilling and seismic testing off the state’s shores and plans to take appropriate steps. Maayan Schechter mschechter@thestate.com

South Carolina

Fighting offshore drilling, McMaster appeals to his ‘good friend’ Trump

By Jamie Self

jself@thestate.com

January 17, 2018 05:39 PM

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster is trying, again, to protect South Carolina from falling into the offshore drilling cross hairs of his “good friend” and political ally, President Donald Trump.

Citing the risk to the “unspoiled beauty” of the state’s beaches, sea islands and marshes, McMaster asked again Tuesday for an exemption from the National Outer Continental Shelf Oil and Gas Leasing Program.

“Every city and town council along the South Carolina coastline has voted to oppose seismic testing and drilling, and I agree with them,” McMaster wrote in the letter to U.S. Interior Department Secretary Ryan Zinke.

The letter was a follow-up to a conversation that McMaster and Zinke had last week in response to Trump’s recent proposal to expand offshore drilling. McMaster, who was the first statewide elected official in the nation to endorse Trump before South Carolina’s pivotal GOP presidential primary in 2016, has been seeking an exemption for South Carolina similar to one granted to Florida.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

McMaster asked Zinke and Trump to consider South Carolina’s positioning in the pathway of hurricanes, tropical storms “and other severe aquatic weather events” and noted how hurricanes in the Gulf Of Mexico destroyed or damaged dozens of oil platforms.

“As a state which regularly faces such threats, we cannot countenance the addition of even more risk by placing offshore drilling platforms in the path of these storms,” McMaster wrote to Zinke. “I ask that you – along with my good friend President Donald J. Trump – take these considerations into account as you implement future offshore drilling plans.”

Jamie Self: 803-771-8658, @jamiemself

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Is offshore drilling good for SC? McMaster weighs in 1:59

Is offshore drilling good for SC? McMaster weighs in

Pause
Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston 7:26

Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston

Here's why you see so many starfish and jellyfish on Lowcountry beaches in the winter 0:56

Here's why you see so many starfish and jellyfish on Lowcountry beaches in the winter

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery 2:07

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery

Rally to free convicted robber connected to Drexel case 1:31

Rally to free convicted robber connected to Drexel case

Several houses relocated along Ocean Blvd. in North Myrtle Beach 1:49

Several houses relocated along Ocean Blvd. in North Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach tattoo shop gives free 'mystery tattoos' to winners 2:14

Myrtle Beach tattoo shop gives free 'mystery tattoos' to winners

Celebrities who died in 2017 3:01

Celebrities who died in 2017

CCU’s Janae Camp describes college life with dyslexia 2:00

CCU’s Janae Camp describes college life with dyslexia

Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase 3:24

Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase

Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston

View More Video