More than 1,000 starfish washed up on SC beaches this weekend. Here's why

More Videos 7:26 Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston Pause 0:56 Here's why you see so many starfish and jellyfish on Lowcountry beaches in the winter 0:45 Humpback whales in Myrtle Beach 0:26 Humpback whale spotted off the coast in North Myrtle Beach 2:07 Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery 2:00 CCU’s Janae Camp describes college life with dyslexia 0:33 Witness says he heard gunshot, saw fight outside Little River business 8:39 Prep Talk: Sizing up area teams' chances in first round of football playoffs (Part 2) 1:22 Winter Wonderland: Here's what Bluffton looks like blanketed in snow 0:49 Blue Angels flying to Myrtle Beach in 2018 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Here's why you see so many starfish and jellyfish on Lowcountry beaches in the winter Lowcountry beaches can look like a mass graveyard for sea creatures in the winter. From starfish to sand dollars to jellyfish, here's why so many wash ashore this time of year. Lowcountry beaches can look like a mass graveyard for sea creatures in the winter. From starfish to sand dollars to jellyfish, here's why so many wash ashore this time of year. Ashley Jean Reese Staff video

