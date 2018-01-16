SC woman and her daughter return home to someone else’s mess in their kitchen

A Bluffton woman knew something was off when she returned to her house after two weeks to find egg shells and empty cheese packets scattered about, she told deputies.
Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at about 1 p.m. Sunday to the woman’s house on Sandy Point Drive in Bluffton, according to a report from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
The woman told the deputies she was away from her home for two weeks, before returning at about 8 a.m. Sunday. When she walked inside to find garbage on her cabinets, she suspected that her ex-boyfriend had broken into the house and was possibly hiding somewhere inside, the report said.
The woman quickly took her daughter and left, pretending to go to the playground. When she returned a few minutes later, she found the front door was still dead bolted shut, but the bottom handle had been unlocked.
After checking her garage, she saw her ex-boyfriend running around the side of her home. The two argued briefly, and as the woman began to call 911, the man ran off into the woodline, not to be seen again, the report said.
The woman told deputies she was sure he had been inside her home because he was wearing one of her hats. She also said she had found evidence of the man breaking into her home previously and that she was afraid to live there.
According to the report, the woman believes the man is homeless due to his arrest warrants. Since she only lives in her house certain days during the week, she fears that her ex-boyfriend has learned her schedule, the report said.
The woman told deputies she was not sure how her ex-boyfriend keeps gaining access to the house, but she thinks he may have made a duplicate key. Deputies advised the woman it would be in her best interest to change the locks and install an alarm system.
Nothing of value was missing, but the woman requested to file a report so that she could pursue a restraining order against the man.
Deputies searched the area for the suspect but were unable to find him.
