SC teen accused of posting nude, revenge photo on Snapchat

A Bluffton High School student was charged with second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor after he was accused of posting nude photos of another student on social media.
Abdul Cordoba, 18, was taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center on Thursday and remained there Friday morning after Bluffton police received a report Wednesday that he had posted nude photos of a former female student on Snapchat.
A school employee informed police of the allegation, according to the Bluffton Police Department report.
Cordoba told an officer that over Christmas break he had an argument with the former student “in reference to him speaking to other girls,” the report said.
Never miss a local story.
Cordoba said the former student told other people she was going to post a nude photo of him on Snapchat.
In response and without confirmation that the former student had acted, Cordoba allegedly posted a nude photo of her on Snapchat “meaning he made the nude photo public for his followers to see and share,” the report said.
Names of minors involved in the incident were redacted from the report.
However, a section of the report says Cordoba claimed another person sent him the nude photo he posted and that person denied Cordoba’s accusation.
An officer looked through the other person’s phone, and did not find any nude photos, the report said.
Investigators collected enough evidence to charge Cordoba, Joy Nelson, spokesperson for the police department, said Friday morning.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
Comments