What do Matthew and last week’s snow storm have in common? Here’s what scientists say

Winter Wonderland: Here's what Bluffton looks like blanketed in snow This drone video shows an unusual sight: snow-covered buildings and palmetto trees in downtown Bluffton. Submitted by Michael Rapoport. This drone video shows an unusual sight: snow-covered buildings and palmetto trees in downtown Bluffton. Submitted by Michael Rapoport. Michael Rapoport Submitted

