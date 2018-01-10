Beaufort County woman returns from trip to find another family living in her home

More Videos 2:09 Record cold weather turns NC waterfalls into majestic ice sculptures Pause 7:26 Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston 0:34 'It was frightening': Beaufort woman came home to find renters living there 0:56 Submitted video: Aiken County residents tired of megafarms crop-dusting 2:40 Judge rules to remove GPS monitor from former detective Allen Large 0:38 Former detective explains his 'deep, dark secret' he doesn't want anyone at church to know about 1:19 Lawyer discusses separate settlement of original Jane Doe 1 2:07 Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery 2:07 Prosecutors announce arrests in New Jersey talk show radio host murder case 1:49 When paradise freezes over: Harbour Town beautifully coated in icicles Video Link copy Embed Code copy

'It was frightening': Beaufort woman came home to renters in her home vacation Katherine Lang, of Beaufort, went on a 10-day trip to California to visit her grandchildren. When she came to check the home in Pigeon Point that she is renovating, she got quite the surprise. Katherine Lang, of Beaufort, went on a 10-day trip to California to visit her grandchildren. When she came to check the home in Pigeon Point that she is renovating, she got quite the surprise. Delayna Earley Staff video

