10 issues S.C. legislators will face starting Tuesday

7:26 Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston Pause

1:24 USC President Harris Pastides talks about where USC's new medical school could be built on the Bull Street property

1:08 Why South Carolina state pay does not stack up to other states, careers

1:53 Schools in Denmark-Olar are old and inadequate, a problem in many rural districts

2:36 How the U.S. census will change in 2020

2:02 How NC alligators behave when their swamp is frozen over

0:20 Water main break in Myrtle Beach

2:07 Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery

2:24 White supremacy protests in Charlottesville, Va., devolve into a chaotic day of violence