A look at South Carolina’s rare blast of snow and ice after brutal winter storm

Jacob West, age 8, and his father Eric spent Thursday morning building a snowman and a fort in downtown Aynor. While much of the Grand Strand missed the heaviest snowfall from Winter Storm Grayson, residents of Aynor woke up to over three inches of snow on Thursday. Jan. 4, 2018.
JASON LEE jlee@thesunnews.com
Savannah Gerald and Meredith Harrelson, both age 11, were pulled on an old car hood through the snow by a 4-wheeler driven by Chuck Harrelson at his farm outside Aynor on Thursday. While much of the Grand Strand missed the heaviest snowfall from Winter Storm Grayson, residents of Aynor woke up to over three inches of snow on Thursday. Jan. 4, 2018.
JASON LEE jlee@thesunnews.com
Conway
The bronze Chanticleer statue at Coastal Carolina University pictured with snow at the TD Sports Complex.
Courtesy Coastal Carolina University
Conway Courthouse. Much of Conway, SC was coated in about an inch of snow on Thursday. Jan. 4, 2018.
JASON LEE jlee@thesunnews.com
Charleston
A person walks in the snow on King Street in Charleston, S.C., Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018. A brutal winter storm smacked the coastal Southeast with a rare blast of snow and ice Wednesday, hitting parts of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina with their heaviest snowfall in nearly three decades. (Matthew Fortner/The Post And Courier via AP)
Hunting Island was transformed into a breathtaking winter wonderland as snow and ice covered the popular Lowcountry state park. This drone video submitted by Wyatt Glass shows the light house and beach — all covered in snow.
Wyatt GlassSubmitted
Myrtle Beach
Ocean Boulevard and Main Street in North Myrtle Beach were covered in ice on Thursday morning. The Grand Strand missed out on the heaviest snows from Winter Storm Grayson, but area roads were solid sheets of ice on Thursday morning Thursday. Jan. 4, 2018.
JASON LEE jlee@thesunnews.com
A pedestrian carefully crosses Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach on Thursday morning. The Grand Strand missed out on the heaviest snows from Winter Storm Grayson, but area roads were solid sheets of ice on Thursday morning Thursday. Jan. 4, 2018.
JASON LEE jlee@thesunnews.com
North Myrtle Beach
The "Horseshoe" in North Myrtle Beach on Thursday morning. Jan. 4, 2018.
North Myrtle Beach's Main Street was covered in white after Winter Storm Grayson hit the Grand Strand Wednesday dumping ice and snow on the region and beyond.
James Jason Leejlee@thesunnews.com
Pawleys Island
Snow begins falling in Pawley's Island on Wednesday afternoon. Forecasters expect Winter Storm Grayson to drop up to four inches of snow and ice on the Grand Strand area on Wednesday evening. Jan. 3, 2018.
