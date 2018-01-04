A look at South Carolina’s rare blast of snow and ice after brutal winter storm

More Videos 2:07 Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery Pause 0:36 Children enjoy the snow day sledding on a car hood in Aynor 0:53 Ripley's Believe It or Not! among businesses that stay open despite icy conditions 2:14 (Not so) smooth criminals 2:03 Vacationers react to icy conditions, frozen beach in Myrtle Beach 0:40 Myrtle Beach fallen officer honored on 15th anniversary of death 2:52 'This is what they call safe:' Truck driver stuck on icy I-95 in SC for over 12 hours 0:20 North Myrtle Beach Main Street blanketed in snow after winter storm 2:48 Oil drilling off South Carolina coast exciting, scary 1:14 Icy Patches Dot Highway 90 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Children enjoy the snow day sledding on a car hood in Aynor Kids sled on a car hood at Chuck Harrelson's Aynor farm after snow came down on Horry County. Kids sled on a car hood at Chuck Harrelson's Aynor farm after snow came down on Horry County. jlee@thesunnews.com

