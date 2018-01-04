More Videos

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery 2:07

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery

Pause
Children enjoy the snow day sledding on a car hood in Aynor 0:36

Children enjoy the snow day sledding on a car hood in Aynor

Ripley's Believe It or Not! among businesses that stay open despite icy conditions 0:53

Ripley's Believe It or Not! among businesses that stay open despite icy conditions

(Not so) smooth criminals 2:14

(Not so) smooth criminals

Vacationers react to icy conditions, frozen beach in Myrtle Beach 2:03

Vacationers react to icy conditions, frozen beach in Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach fallen officer honored on 15th anniversary of death 0:40

Myrtle Beach fallen officer honored on 15th anniversary of death

'This is what they call safe:' Truck driver stuck on icy I-95 in SC for over 12 hours 2:52

'This is what they call safe:' Truck driver stuck on icy I-95 in SC for over 12 hours

North Myrtle Beach Main Street blanketed in snow after winter storm 0:20

North Myrtle Beach Main Street blanketed in snow after winter storm

Oil drilling off South Carolina coast exciting, scary 2:48

Oil drilling off South Carolina coast exciting, scary

Icy Patches Dot Highway 90 1:14

Icy Patches Dot Highway 90

  • Children enjoy the snow day sledding on a car hood in Aynor

    Kids sled on a car hood at Chuck Harrelson's Aynor farm after snow came down on Horry County.

Kids sled on a car hood at Chuck Harrelson's Aynor farm after snow came down on Horry County. jlee@thesunnews.com
Kids sled on a car hood at Chuck Harrelson's Aynor farm after snow came down on Horry County. jlee@thesunnews.com

South Carolina

A look at South Carolina’s rare blast of snow and ice after brutal winter storm

By Michaela Broyles

mbroyles@thesunnews.com

January 04, 2018 06:27 PM

Winter Storm Grayson smacked South Carolina with a rare blast of snow and ice Wednesday, hitting several parts of the state with heavy snowfall.

Here’s some snapshots and videos of the aftermath of the storm along the Grand Strand, Charleston and Hilton Head.

Aynor

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

0104aynorsnow_jl05
Jacob West, age 8, and his father Eric spent Thursday morning building a snowman and a fort in downtown Aynor. While much of the Grand Strand missed the heaviest snowfall from Winter Storm Grayson, residents of Aynor woke up to over three inches of snow on Thursday. Jan. 4, 2018.
JASON LEE jlee@thesunnews.com

0104aynorsnow_jl01
Savannah Gerald and Meredith Harrelson, both age 11, were pulled on an old car hood through the snow by a 4-wheeler driven by Chuck Harrelson at his farm outside Aynor on Thursday. While much of the Grand Strand missed the heaviest snowfall from Winter Storm Grayson, residents of Aynor woke up to over three inches of snow on Thursday. Jan. 4, 2018.
JASON LEE jlee@thesunnews.com

Conway

chauncey
The bronze Chanticleer statue at Coastal Carolina University pictured with snow at the TD Sports Complex.
Courtesy Coastal Carolina University

0104conwaysnow_jl03
Conway Courthouse. Much of Conway, SC was coated in about an inch of snow on Thursday. Jan. 4, 2018.
JASON LEE jlee@thesunnews.com

Charleston

Deep Freeze South Carolina
A person walks in the snow on King Street in Charleston, S.C., Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018. A brutal winter storm smacked the coastal Southeast with a rare blast of snow and ice Wednesday, hitting parts of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina with their heaviest snowfall in nearly three decades. (Matthew Fortner/The Post And Courier via AP)
Matthew Fortner AP

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott joked on Twitter about riding a boogie board back to Washington after his flight from Charleston got canceled.

He posted a video of him wiping out in the snow on the boogie board.

Hilton Head

SnowBluffton
Snow in Bluffton as seen on Jan. 3, 2018.
akincaid@islandpacket.com Alex Kincaid

More Videos

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery 2:07

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery

Pause
Children enjoy the snow day sledding on a car hood in Aynor 0:36

Children enjoy the snow day sledding on a car hood in Aynor

Ripley's Believe It or Not! among businesses that stay open despite icy conditions 0:53

Ripley's Believe It or Not! among businesses that stay open despite icy conditions

(Not so) smooth criminals 2:14

(Not so) smooth criminals

Vacationers react to icy conditions, frozen beach in Myrtle Beach 2:03

Vacationers react to icy conditions, frozen beach in Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach fallen officer honored on 15th anniversary of death 0:40

Myrtle Beach fallen officer honored on 15th anniversary of death

'This is what they call safe:' Truck driver stuck on icy I-95 in SC for over 12 hours 2:52

'This is what they call safe:' Truck driver stuck on icy I-95 in SC for over 12 hours

North Myrtle Beach Main Street blanketed in snow after winter storm 0:20

North Myrtle Beach Main Street blanketed in snow after winter storm

Oil drilling off South Carolina coast exciting, scary 2:48

Oil drilling off South Carolina coast exciting, scary

Icy Patches Dot Highway 90 1:14

Icy Patches Dot Highway 90

  • Wondering what Hunting Island looks like after all that snow? Take a look

    Hunting Island was transformed into a breathtaking winter wonderland as snow and ice covered the popular Lowcountry state park. This drone video submitted by Wyatt Glass shows the light house and beach — all covered in snow.

Wondering what Hunting Island looks like after all that snow? Take a look

Hunting Island was transformed into a breathtaking winter wonderland as snow and ice covered the popular Lowcountry state park. This drone video submitted by Wyatt Glass shows the light house and beach — all covered in snow.

Wyatt Glass Submitted

Myrtle Beach

0104icyroads_jl03
Ocean Boulevard and Main Street in North Myrtle Beach were covered in ice on Thursday morning. The Grand Strand missed out on the heaviest snows from Winter Storm Grayson, but area roads were solid sheets of ice on Thursday morning Thursday. Jan. 4, 2018.
JASON LEE jlee@thesunnews.com

0104icyroads_jl01
A pedestrian carefully crosses Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach on Thursday morning. The Grand Strand missed out on the heaviest snows from Winter Storm Grayson, but area roads were solid sheets of ice on Thursday morning Thursday. Jan. 4, 2018.
JASON LEE jlee@thesunnews.com

North Myrtle Beach

0104icyroads_jl05
The "Horseshoe" in North Myrtle Beach on Thursday morning. Jan. 4, 2018.
JASON LEE jlee@thesunnews.com

More Videos

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery 2:07

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery

Pause
Children enjoy the snow day sledding on a car hood in Aynor 0:36

Children enjoy the snow day sledding on a car hood in Aynor

Ripley's Believe It or Not! among businesses that stay open despite icy conditions 0:53

Ripley's Believe It or Not! among businesses that stay open despite icy conditions

(Not so) smooth criminals 2:14

(Not so) smooth criminals

Vacationers react to icy conditions, frozen beach in Myrtle Beach 2:03

Vacationers react to icy conditions, frozen beach in Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach fallen officer honored on 15th anniversary of death 0:40

Myrtle Beach fallen officer honored on 15th anniversary of death

'This is what they call safe:' Truck driver stuck on icy I-95 in SC for over 12 hours 2:52

'This is what they call safe:' Truck driver stuck on icy I-95 in SC for over 12 hours

North Myrtle Beach Main Street blanketed in snow after winter storm 0:20

North Myrtle Beach Main Street blanketed in snow after winter storm

Oil drilling off South Carolina coast exciting, scary 2:48

Oil drilling off South Carolina coast exciting, scary

Icy Patches Dot Highway 90 1:14

Icy Patches Dot Highway 90

  • North Myrtle Beach Main Street blanketed in snow after winter storm

    North Myrtle Beach's Main Street was covered in white after Winter Storm Grayson hit the Grand Strand Wednesday dumping ice and snow on the region and beyond.

North Myrtle Beach Main Street blanketed in snow after winter storm

North Myrtle Beach's Main Street was covered in white after Winter Storm Grayson hit the Grand Strand Wednesday dumping ice and snow on the region and beyond.

James Jason Lee jlee@thesunnews.com

Pawleys Island

IMG_0103freezing_jl01_3_1_1HD3A3HN_L364738377 (2)
Snow begins falling in Pawley's Island on Wednesday afternoon. Forecasters expect Winter Storm Grayson to drop up to four inches of snow and ice on the Grand Strand area on Wednesday evening. Jan. 3, 2018.
JASON LEE jlee@thesunnews.com

More Videos

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery 2:07

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery

Pause
Children enjoy the snow day sledding on a car hood in Aynor 0:36

Children enjoy the snow day sledding on a car hood in Aynor

Ripley's Believe It or Not! among businesses that stay open despite icy conditions 0:53

Ripley's Believe It or Not! among businesses that stay open despite icy conditions

(Not so) smooth criminals 2:14

(Not so) smooth criminals

Vacationers react to icy conditions, frozen beach in Myrtle Beach 2:03

Vacationers react to icy conditions, frozen beach in Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach fallen officer honored on 15th anniversary of death 0:40

Myrtle Beach fallen officer honored on 15th anniversary of death

'This is what they call safe:' Truck driver stuck on icy I-95 in SC for over 12 hours 2:52

'This is what they call safe:' Truck driver stuck on icy I-95 in SC for over 12 hours

North Myrtle Beach Main Street blanketed in snow after winter storm 0:20

North Myrtle Beach Main Street blanketed in snow after winter storm

Oil drilling off South Carolina coast exciting, scary 2:48

Oil drilling off South Carolina coast exciting, scary

Icy Patches Dot Highway 90 1:14

Icy Patches Dot Highway 90

  • Snow begins falling in Pawleys Island SC

    Snow falling in Pawleys Island SC.

Snow begins falling in Pawleys Island SC

Snow falling in Pawleys Island SC.

jlee@thesunnews.com

Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery 2:07

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery

Pause
Children enjoy the snow day sledding on a car hood in Aynor 0:36

Children enjoy the snow day sledding on a car hood in Aynor

Ripley's Believe It or Not! among businesses that stay open despite icy conditions 0:53

Ripley's Believe It or Not! among businesses that stay open despite icy conditions

(Not so) smooth criminals 2:14

(Not so) smooth criminals

Vacationers react to icy conditions, frozen beach in Myrtle Beach 2:03

Vacationers react to icy conditions, frozen beach in Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach fallen officer honored on 15th anniversary of death 0:40

Myrtle Beach fallen officer honored on 15th anniversary of death

'This is what they call safe:' Truck driver stuck on icy I-95 in SC for over 12 hours 2:52

'This is what they call safe:' Truck driver stuck on icy I-95 in SC for over 12 hours

North Myrtle Beach Main Street blanketed in snow after winter storm 0:20

North Myrtle Beach Main Street blanketed in snow after winter storm

Oil drilling off South Carolina coast exciting, scary 2:48

Oil drilling off South Carolina coast exciting, scary

Icy Patches Dot Highway 90 1:14

Icy Patches Dot Highway 90

Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston

View More Video