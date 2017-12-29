Up to 80,000 SC children could lose their health care

More Videos 2:19 Funds Running Out to Treat 8 Million Children Pause 7:26 Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston 0:50 5 deputies shot, 1 killed in Denver suburb shooting 0:40 Myrtle Beach fallen officer honored on 15th anniversary of death 1:06 Need to know: New SC laws for 2018 1:11 Beach Ball Classic Slam Dunk Contest 2017 2:07 Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery 0:12 Man arrested by police after barricading himself inside house 0:21 Firefighters work a boat fire at Harbourgate Marina 1:54 CCU reacts to win over UT-Arlington Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Funds Running Out to Treat 8 Million Children The collateral damage from Congress’ struggle to repeal the Affordable Care Act could include a program that covers over 8 million low-income children. States are running out of money to fund the Children’s Health Insurance Program. (Dec. 1) The collateral damage from Congress’ struggle to repeal the Affordable Care Act could include a program that covers over 8 million low-income children. States are running out of money to fund the Children’s Health Insurance Program. (Dec. 1) AP

The collateral damage from Congress’ struggle to repeal the Affordable Care Act could include a program that covers over 8 million low-income children. States are running out of money to fund the Children’s Health Insurance Program. (Dec. 1) AP