South Carolina

Clemson University set to implode 1950s-era hotel

The Associated Press

December 03, 2017 06:16 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

CLEMSON, S.C.

Officials in South Carolina are bringing down a hotel built in 1950.

The implosion of the Clemson House on the campus of Clemson University is set for 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

Crews have set small explosives on the first, third and fifth floors to bring down the structure.

Officials say the best place to view the implosion is on two university websites: clemson.edu/tv and http://www.clemson.edu/webcams/business .

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Clemson House was built in 1950 as a hotel and later became a residential hall and office building. The university says the building became the most expensive on campus to operate.

The university did save the iconic neon "Clemson House" sign.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston

Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston 7:26

Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston
These houses made the HGTV’s “Island Life” show 0:34

These houses made the HGTV’s “Island Life” show
Wind and waves pick up at South Carolina beach ahead of storms 1:17

Wind and waves pick up at South Carolina beach ahead of storms

View More Video