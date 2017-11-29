What’s the top Christmas candy in South Carolina?

Peppermint bark, candy canes and reindeer corn — all classic types of Christmas candy, but surprisingly unpopular in South Carolina during the “most wonderful time of the year.”
So, what is the Palmetto State’s favorite Christmas candy?
According to CandyStore.com, an online bulk candy store, South Carolinians like Pez the most during Christmastime.
CandyStore.com surveyed over 50,000 customers to find out the top Christmas candies in each state and consulted with candy manufacturers and distributors to ensure the survey results corresponded with their seasonal observations.
Sales of M&M’s make that candy the second top in South Carolina, and Starburst comes in at third.
Candy sales are expected to be two percent higher this year, according to the CandyStore.com, because of improved economic conditions and extra time between Thanksgiving and Christmas.
The National Retail Federation projects that the average consumer will spend $110 on candy and food, which is twice as much as they’ll spend on Christmas decorations.
