Here’s the most Googled ‘why do’ question in South Carolina

South Carolinians have one main question they ask Google — and it’s regarding a sweat problem.
According to All Home Connections, an AT&T retailer, the most-asked question on Google in the Palmetto State is “Why do I sweat so much?”
That question isn’t at all that surprising if you live in South Carolina. Temperatures throughout the fall were higher than normal, and several heat advisories were issued over the summer.
All Home Connections compiled the list of the most-searched questions in each state by using Google Trends. The data turned out top “why do” questions for every state except for Wyoming, which searched more “how” questions than “why” questions.
The other most Googled question in the state is “Why do kids bully?”
Here’s the complete list of each state’s most-asked questions:
Alabama: Why do dogs lick
Alaska: Why do we celebrate Halloween
Arizona: Why do people lie
Arkansas: Why do we sleep
California: Why do flies like poop / Why do ankles swell / Why do birds suddenly appear / Why do girls wear makeup / Why do humans kiss / Why do humans cry / Why do I feel so alone / Why do jumping beans jump / Why do people snore
Colorado: Why do my boobs hurt
Connecticut: Why do yankees do thumbs down
Delaware: Why do dogs eat grass
District of Columbia: Why do I sweat so much
Florida: Why do I feel so alone
Georgia: Why do you love me
Hawaii: Why do roosters crow
Idaho: Why do men have nipples
Illinois: Why do dogs have tails / Why do my teeth hurt / Why do zebras have stripes
Indiana: Why do my boobs hurt / Why do cats knead
Iowa: Why do cats knead
Kansas: Why do cats knead / Why do I sweat so much
Kentucky: Why do cats knead
Louisiana: Why do people yawn
Maine: Why do leaves change color
Maryland: Why do you want to work here
Massachusetts: Why do cats hate water
Michigan: Why do I have diarrhea / Why do people cheat
Minnesota: Why do apples float
Mississippi: Why do living things need water
Missouri: Why do tomatoes split
Montana: Why do dogs eat grass
Nebraska: Why do fireflies glow
Nevada: Why do dogs lick
New Hampshire: Why do leaves change color
New Jersey: Why do yankees do thumbs down
New Mexico: Why do we dream
New York: Why do feet smell
North Carolina: Why do hurricanes form
North Dakota: Why do dogs eat grass
Ohio: Why do I hate myself / Why do guys have nipples
Oklahoma: Why do dogs lick
Oregon: Why do cats knead
Pennsylvania: Why do birds sing / Why do cats hate water / Why do dogs pant / Why do farts smell
Rhode Island: Why do cats purr
South Carolina: Why do I sweat so much / Why do kids bully
South Dakota: Why do dogs eat grass / Why do dogs eat poop
Tennessee: Why do fireflies glow
Texas: Why do ears ring / Why do eyes twitch / Why do I bruise easy / Why do my kidneys hurt / Why do my legs ache / Why do seals slap themselves / Why do they call it the birds and the bees / Why do veins pop out
Utah: Why do we yawn / Why do NFL players kneel
Vermont: Why do leaves change color
Virginia: Why do people cheat
Washington: Why do cats like boxes
West Virginia: Why do cats purr
Wisconsin: Why do fireflies glow
Wyoming: How to kiss
