Angry wild pig terrorizes Bluffton neighborhood, charges cars, corners police officer

A wild pig weighing 250 to 300 pounds was killed Sunday afternoon in Bluffton by a police officer after it terrorized a neighborhood.
An officer was sent to a residence on Hampton Lake Drive after a report of a wild pig causing damage to property and “charging” residents, according to a Bluffton Police Department report,.
Once the officer arrived, the pig even charged his patrol vehicle along with other nearby vehicles and pedestrians.
The officer spoke with a homeowner and told it was best to put the animal down because the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources deemed the animals invasive and a nuisance, the report said.
As the officer went to retrieve a weapon, the pig charged him and cornered him against his patrol vehicle, the report said.
“At which time I utilized a straight kick to (the pig’s) head to get it to back away,” the report said. The officer then “dispatched” the pig, the report said. A animal management company arrived to take the dead animal away.
The company informed the officer that the pig weighed between 250 and 300 pounds.
