Leonid meteor shower: SC to have excellent visibility for this celestial spectacle

What's Up in the night sky for November 2017 Catch planet pairs and watch the moon pass stellar superstars! See Jupiter and Venus at dawn, the Moon shine near star clusters, and meteor activity all month long. Catch planet pairs and watch the moon pass stellar superstars! See Jupiter and Venus at dawn, the Moon shine near star clusters, and meteor activity all month long. NASA JPL

