South Carolina is one of the ‘fattest’ states in America, report says

Shrimp and grits, fried seafood, pimento cheese, and chicken bog — all foods that are undeniably popular here in South Carolina, but also lack in healthiness, and may be our worst enemy when it comes to staying fit.
A new report released Tuesday by WalletHub, a personal finance website, ranks the Palmetto State as the ninth “fattest” state in the nation.
South Carolina is sixth in the U.S. with the highest percentage of adults living with Type 2 diabetes and seventh with the highest percentage of adults eating less than one serving of fruits and vegetables every day, according to the report.
The state also ranks ninth with the highest percentage of adults living with hypertension, which is also called high blood pressure.
But obesity is a bigger problem in some states compared to S.C. Most of the “fattest” states are in the south, the report reveals.
In order to determine the most obese states in America, WalletHub’s analysts compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across three key dimensions which are:
- Obesity and overweight prevalence
- Health consequences
- Food and fitness
The analysts then evaluated those dimensions using 19 relevant metrics, which are listed here, and then ranked the states in order.
The top 10 fattest states, according to WalletHub, are:
1) Mississippi
2) West Virginia
3) Tennessee
4) Arkansas
5) Louisiana
6) Kentucky
7) Alabama
8) Oklahoma
9) South Carolina
10) Indiana
The top 10 least obese states, according to WalletHub, are:
1) Colorado
2) Massachusetts
3) Utah
4) Hawaii
5) Montana
6) Connecticut
7) New Jersey
8) Nevada
9) New Hampshire
10) Oregon
To read the full report, click here.
