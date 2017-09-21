SCANA being investigated by federal grand jury over failed nuke project

A federal grand jury in South Carolina is looking at SCANA’s actions concerning the company’s failed nuclear construction project in Fairfield County, multiple sources have told The State newspaper.

And Thursday morning, SCANA announced in a press release that the U.S. Attorney’s Office in South Carolina, which works with the FBI and oversees federal grand juries in the Palmetto State, has subpoenaed SCANA for documents related to the nuclear project.

The investor-owned utility, whose shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange, announced the government’s action early Thursday in a news release to investors and the media.

The subpoena requires the South Carolina corporation to produce “a broad range of documents related to the project,” the news release said.

“The company intends to cooperate with the government's investigation,” SCANA’s news release said. “No assurance can be given as to the timing or outcome of this matter.”

News of the ongoing federal grand jury investigation has been circulating in certain legal and political circles for several weeks but has not been generally known.

SCANA, and its subsidiary, SCE&G, have been under intense scrutiny since they walked away from a nuclear expansion project after spending $9 billion on the effort over the past decade. The company charged ratepayers at least $1.7 billion for the work and has indicated it wants more from customers to shut down the project.

SCANA’s shares are now trading in the $57 range, sharply down from earlier this year when the stock hit a high in the $75 range.

SCANA’s partner, state-owned Santee Cooper, was not mentioned in SCANA’s news release.

Both companies met with state legislative panels investigating why the project failed last week and earlier this week. Among other things, legislators have been trying to determine whether SCANA concealed information from state regulators and regulators about problems the project was having long before the shutdown announcement was made July 31.

About 18 months before the announcement, SCANA received a report from the Bechtel Corp. outlining an array of problems but declined to release the document.

Gov. Henry McMaster released the report earlier this month after pressuring Santee Cooper to give his office a copy of the document. SCANA fought to keep the public from seeing the report, but claimed in a legislative hearing earlier this week that it had provided much of the information in the report to state regulators.

McMaster’s office said Thursday that it had provided a copy of the Bechtel study to the U.S. Attorney’s office the same day the governor received the report. McMaster’s office said it got the report on Labor Day.

State Sen. Tom Davis, R-Beaufort, said he knew “there had been some federal involvement in this” and welcomed the federal review of SCANA. Davis said the power companies knew about problems with the project as far back as 2010, but didn’t publicized the issues and continued to raise rates on customers.

“Based on the sort of surreal nature of this, that billions of dollars were being spent, despite the principals knowing that factors existed that made this economically unviable, that suggests that something else insidious was at work here,’’ Davis said, adding that “There’s got to be some explanation for this. I have to find out what it is.’’

Davis suggested that state legislators bear responsibility. The Public Utilities Review Committee was supposed to keep an eye on the project, he said. Committee members have received nearly $78,000 from SCANA, its political action committees and employees since 2005, The State reported this past weekend.

“To get to the bottom of this, you may need to have somebody independent like the feds coming in, so it is not tainted by any sort of political bias,’’ Davis said.