Harvey could be a hurricane before landfall, while second system threatens to soak SC coast

After falling apart several days ago, the remnants of Tropical Storm Harvey have resurrected, the National Hurricane Center reports.
Harvey has become a tropical depression and is currently moving northwest at around 8 mph. It is producing sustained winds of 35 mph and is expected to reach the northwestern Gulf coast late Friday, bringing torrential rain and probable flooding to the Texas coast. Its effects could also be felt in Louisiana and parts of Arkansas and Mississippi.
Harvey’s development is expected to be gradual over the next 24 hours before it eventually picks up steam. The NHC anticipates it being a hurricane by the time it makes landfall, and advises that the storm will bring heavy rain and potentially life threatening flooding to eastern Texas, Louisiana and the lower Mississippi River valley.
“At this point we’re forecasting a category one hurricane, but emergency managers always plan for a category higher,” said Dennis Feltgen, spokesman for the National Hurricane Center. “It is not unprecedented at all for storms to regenerate, and that’s why we track them. In 2004, Ivan reignited.”
A hurricane watch has been issued for the Texas coast from north of Port Mansfield to the San Luis Pass, while a storm surge watch is in effect from Port Mansfield to High Island. Tropical storm watches are in effect for the Texas coast from north of San Luis Pass to High Island and also from Boca De Catan, Mexico to Port Mansfield, Texas. Those watches may roll over into warnings at some point on Wednesday.
A second disturbance, currently located around the Bahamas and the southern tip of Florida, is given a 10 percent chance of developing within the next two days and a 30 percent chance over the next five.
It is expected to slowly make its way northeast across the Florida peninsula. Once it reaches the western Atlantic the odds of it strengthening will improve.
“Regardless of if it develops, it is going to be very wet across the peninsula of Florida, and some of that rain could work its way up into Georgia and South Carolina,” said Feltgen, who advised that rain from the system could hit in Beaufort County at some point next week.
Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger
Comments