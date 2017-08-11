SC officer survived being shot 4 times. His camera-glasses recorded it.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 4:37 SC officer's camera glasses capture him being shot 4 times Pause 0:25 Conway football coach Chuck Jordan, another man appear to restrain student 4:49 Half the state's tobacco grown in Horry County 4:49 How Tobacco is farmed in Horry County 5:59 Santee Cooper CEO Lonnie Carter explains decision to scrap nuclear-related rate hikes 1:52 Police: 'Suicidal' suspect dead after officer-involved shooting 0:31 Carolina Forest residents chase alleged kidnappers 0:34 These houses made the HGTV’s “Island Life” show 1:17 Wind and waves pick up at South Carolina beach ahead of storms 0:47 Car-sized sea creature surprises South Carolina fishermen Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Estill police officer Quincy Smith was shot four times on New Year’s Day 2016 in South Carolina, an event captured on video by a camera in his glasses that he bought himself. 14th Circuit Solicitor

Estill police officer Quincy Smith was shot four times on New Year’s Day 2016 in South Carolina, an event captured on video by a camera in his glasses that he bought himself. 14th Circuit Solicitor