When Bluffton gator ‘Vinny’ was pulled from the lagoon, her fate was sealed

Vinny, an alligator popular with residents of The Villas of Old South in Bluffton, is captured and removed from his lagoon on by employees of Critter Management on Tuesday. Joe Maffo, owner of Critter Management, said Vinny could not be relocated on the same property and therefore would have to be euthanized. Jay Karr Staff video

