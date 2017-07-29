Hilton Head shark attacks aren’t officially tracked or reported. Should we be worried?

More Videos 7:26 Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston Pause 2:21 Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing 0:45 Conway star, coach react to All-America honor 2:50 CCU's Chadwell, James react to Texas St. loss 0:46 Myrtle Beach police vehicle involved in crash 0:47 Get ready for the Fall season with Thompson Farm's very own corn maze 0:28 During Hurricane Irma, Delta flight takes off from Puerto Rico 3:16 Legendary Pro Wrestlers take it to the mat at X Gym on in Myrtle Beach. 26:20 Meet Myrtle Beach mayoral candidate Mark McBride 0:34 These houses made the HGTV’s “Island Life” show Video Link copy Embed Code copy

A charter boat captain on Hilton Head Island hauled in a 13-foot, 1,000-pound tiger shark about two miles off the north end of the island on Sept. 28, 2016. Captain Chip Michalove, of Outcast Sport Fishing, and crew tagged and released the shark, Michalove said Wednesday afternoon. He also took a "fin clipping" for DNA to give to scientists, he added.

