Caution: Shark spotting closes SC beach

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:34 These houses made the HGTV’s “Island Life” show Pause 1:17 Wind and waves pick up at South Carolina beach ahead of storms 0:47 Car-sized sea creature surprises South Carolina fishermen 3:09 Inside peek at the new Clemson Football Operations Facility 8:46 Charleston church shooting survivor: Guilty verdict "music to my ears" 3:38 Timeline of Dylann Roof's trial from day of Charleston shooting to death penalty 1:26 Surveillance video shows events before and after Charleston shooting 1:26 View from the South Carolina State Fair Skyglider 3:39 Wedding postponed by Hurricane Matthew, bringing together two couples with something in common 2:14 Time-lapse of post-Hurricane Matthew tour on Parris Island Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Although great white sharks are some of the most well-known shark species, they are not all that common along the South Carolina coast. The five most common shark species are much less aggressive - and unlikely to attack - than great whites. Ashley Jean Reese Some video by Delayna Earley, staff video

Although great white sharks are some of the most well-known shark species, they are not all that common along the South Carolina coast. The five most common shark species are much less aggressive - and unlikely to attack - than great whites. Ashley Jean Reese Some video by Delayna Earley, staff video