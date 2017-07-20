Still no motive determined in case of man accused of plowing through 12 at cemetery

0:34 These houses made the HGTV’s “Island Life” show Pause

1:17 Wind and waves pick up at South Carolina beach ahead of storms

0:47 Car-sized sea creature surprises South Carolina fishermen

3:09 Inside peek at the new Clemson Football Operations Facility

8:46 Charleston church shooting survivor: Guilty verdict "music to my ears"

3:38 Timeline of Dylann Roof's trial from day of Charleston shooting to death penalty

1:26 Surveillance video shows events before and after Charleston shooting

1:26 View from the South Carolina State Fair Skyglider

3:39 Wedding postponed by Hurricane Matthew, bringing together two couples with something in common