A 5-foot alligator was hit by a car in western York County and later died.
A 5-foot alligator was hit by a car in western York County and later died. Courtesy of WSOC-TV
A 5-foot alligator was hit by a car in western York County and later died. Courtesy of WSOC-TV

South Carolina

May 30, 2017 11:47 AM

5-foot alligator hit by car, killed near Clover, wildlife officials say

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

CLOVER

A 5-foot alligator that was on a western York County road late Sunday night was hit by a car and later died, wildlife officials said.

The alligator was northwest of Clover, near Beaver Dam Creek, said Lt. Shean Coates of the S.C. Department of Natural Resources.

First Sgt. Jason Plemmons of DNR said that the person who hit the alligator on Barrett Road, near the intersection of Sherwood Road, did the right thing and called police to report it.

S.C. Highway Patrol troopers also responded to the scene.

Wildlife officers took the injured animal to DNR’s York County office shelter, but by Monday morning it had died, Coates said.

Alligators are rare in the Upstate, and are illegal to possess, Coates said.

Although police do not know where the alligator came from, it probably was being kept by someone, and may have been released after it became too large, Coates said.

In 2014, kayakers spotted a small alligator near Copperhead Island on Lake Wylie, and in 2002 DNR officers captured an 8-foot alligator in a Lake Wylie cove.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Wind and waves pick up at South Carolina beach ahead of storms

Wind and waves pick up at South Carolina beach ahead of storms 1:17

Wind and waves pick up at South Carolina beach ahead of storms
Car-sized sea creature surprises South Carolina fishermen 0:47

Car-sized sea creature surprises South Carolina fishermen
Inside peek at the new Clemson Football Operations Facility 3:09

Inside peek at the new Clemson Football Operations Facility

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos