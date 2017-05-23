The Sun News File photo -
The Sun News File photo - JASON LEE jlee@thesunnews
The Sun News File photo - JASON LEE jlee@thesunnews

South Carolina

May 23, 2017 10:57 AM

Alligator removed from porch as family inside sleeps

Associated Press

BLUFFTON, S.C. (AP) – An alligator known to roam a South Carolina community has met its end after attempting to make its home on a porch.

The Island Packet reports the alligator measuring 8 feet 6 inches (2.59 meters) had been seen around a Bluffton neighborhood for at least a year, and was found in the middle of the street Saturday night, preventing residents from passing. Responding Beaufort County Sheriff’s deputies found the reptile had moved onto a nearby front porch and yard.

The homeowners and their visiting grandson were inside and slept through the unfolding scene.

South Carolina Department of Natural Resources spokesman David Lucas says the department contacted a permitted alligator control agent. The alligator was later euthanized.

Lucas says such calls are common during mating season and warm weather.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Wind and waves pick up at South Carolina beach ahead of storms

Wind and waves pick up at South Carolina beach ahead of storms 1:17

Wind and waves pick up at South Carolina beach ahead of storms
Car-sized sea creature surprises South Carolina fishermen 0:47

Car-sized sea creature surprises South Carolina fishermen
Inside peek at the new Clemson Football Operations Facility 3:09

Inside peek at the new Clemson Football Operations Facility

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos