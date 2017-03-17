Haley adjusts to life in New York, the UN, and working for Trump

Despite their differences during the presidential campaign, Nikki Haley says she has no trouble working with President Donald Trump at the United Nations.
The former S.C. governor told Matt Lauer of NBC’s Today Show that she and Trump were “friends before (the campaign). He was a supporter of mine before.”
While Haley was critical of Trump at times during the 2016 Republican primary and the general election campaign, she said she had no hesitation in working in Trump’s administration once the New York mogul unexpectedly won the election.
“The opportunity to serve my country, I don’t think there is a bigger honor,” she said in the interview aired Friday.
The Haley family has also adjusted to life in New York City, including former First Dog Bentley.
“My son’s decided he’s a city boy, and Bentley’s got used to the fact that there’s no grass,” she said.
Lauer joked that from her apartment overlooking the UN building in New York, Haley could take a zipline to work.
More seriously, the ambassador took a tough line in the interview against North Korea’s missile program, which has tested missiles several times since Trump took office.
“We’re all aware that military action could end up being an option,” she said, while asking China, “What’s it going to take to say, ‘We’re not going to put up with this’?”
Lauer asked if she was concerned that, unlike her predecessors under President Barack Obama, she was not a regular member of Trump’s National Security Council.
“I’ve been there every time” so far, she said.
Haley also waved off suggestions she took the UN job as a potential stepping stone to her own future presidential run.
“I can’t imagine,” she said. “I’m trying to survive at the UN.”
Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @bristowathome, @buzzatthestate
