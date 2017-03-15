Documents in Roof case tell tales of drugs, sex

Newly released court documents show white supremacist and convicted Charleston church killer Dylann Roof was attracted to Mexican and black women, smoked pot though it made him “paranoid,” and wanted a dagger tattoo on his face.
The revelations come from two up-to-now confidential interviews – one with the FBI and one with a mental health expert – that Roof friend Joey Meek of Red Bank gave before Roof’s recent death penalty trial. Such interviews are rarely made public.
Meek, 22, knew Roof from about sixth through ninth grades and then met up with him again in the weeks before Roof’s June 2015 massacre. Meek, hoping to avoid a stiff prison sentence, agreed to talk frankly about his relationship with Roof.
Last April, Meek pleaded guilty to withholding information about Roof’s crime from the FBI after the killings, as well as lying to an FBI agent, also after the killings. Specifically, after the killings, Meek told friends who might have known something about Roof not to talk to police.
Meek is not charged with any actions that led to Roof’s killing nine African-Americans who were attending a Wednesday night Bible study at Charleston’s Mother Emanuel AME church.
Meek’s lawyer, Debbie Barbier of Columbia, had wanted Meek to testify at Roof’s trial so Meek could show he cooperated with law enforcement. But federal prosecutors didn’t need Meek as a witness. In January, a federal jury sentenced Roof to death for the killings.
Meek, now free on bond and living in the Columbia area, will be sentenced March 21 in Charleston by U.S. Judge Richard Gergel. He could receive up to eight years in prison.
In the interviews, Meek described a long drug history that began with him using marijuana in the seventh and eighth grades – about the time Roof and his family moved into Meek’s Red Bank neighborhood in Lexington County.
Roof researched how to grow marijuana and “planted weed in his own backyard,” Meek said. “Dylann said that pot made him paranoid.”
At that time, Roof – whom Meek described as “a nervous person and had an odd vibe” – got interested in neighborhood Mexican girls, Meek said.
“Dylann said that one of the girls was hot and that he had a crush on one of them,” Meek said. Roof also told him he “had sex with a black girl in Eastover.”
In May 2015, Roof went with Meek to a strip club called Platinum Plus, where Roof “was attracted to a black girl who was a dancer in the club,” Meek said. Roof tried “to purchase a private dance from her but did not have enough money,” he said.
Meek also called Roof a “clean freak” who “did not like to sweat.” That aversion to sweating made Roof avoid laboring jobs, Meek said.
In his interview with the FBI, Meek said that in the weeks before the Charleston killings, “Dylann told him that he wanted to get a tattoo on his face of a dagger,” according to Barbier’s notes from the interview. “... Dylann said that the tattoo people would not do the tattoo on his face.” (FBI notes from the same interview say Roof wanted the dagger tattoo “on his neck.”)
In the weeks leading up to the killings, Meek said he and Roof did drugs and drank a lot.
Before the killings, Roof talked about starting a race riot by going to Charleston and killing black people in a historic church, and how he wished segregation of the races was still the law. Meek said he didn’t take such wild talk seriously.
Meek told the agents he thought about Roof’s victims every day. “He said the victims weigh heavy on his heart and that he cannot sleep at night because he thinks of them,” according to Barbier’s notes.
Comments