10 things to know before you buy Paula Deen’s (discounted) waterfront mansion

If you’re looking for a new home with an IMAX movie screen by the pool, a croquet court and enough space to never see your weekend guests ... well, you’re in luck.
Riverbend, Paula Deen’s Savannah estate, has dropped in price. Again.
On the market since 2015, the home is now listed at $8.75 million. And while that’s probably not something you can pull together out of your couch cushions, it’s a considerable drop from its initial asking price of $12.5 million.
Before you start taking out loans, here’s a look at the lavish estate and all it has to offer.
