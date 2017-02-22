2 SC basketball coaches named on ‘sexiest coaches’ list

Welcome to South Carolina, where football may be king but basketball boasts the most swoon-worthy coaches.
SB Nation’s Mid-Major Madness named two SC basketball coaches to its “sexiest mid-major coaches of 2017” list.
College of Charleston’s Earl Grant made the list at No. 9 and Winthrop University’s Pat Kelsey made it to No. 3.
Kelsey has been the head coach of Winthrop’s men’s basketball team for five years.
Kelsey told the Rock Hill Herald he first heard about his ranking when his friends texted him and started “absolutely grilling me.”
“They were asking how very short, diminutive and lack of hair follicles relates to being one of the sexiest coaches in the country,” Kelsey said.
Grant, who has been CoC’s head coach since 2014, told the Post and Courier that his ranking took him by surprise.
“I really don’t know what to say,” Grant said. “... I don’t know who votes on it or ranks it. I never heard of any such poll. I don’t know who’s watching and who’s looking.”
Kelsey said though he’s been described as “having a face for radio” before, he appreciates the boost in confidence.
“I guess it’s made my bride, Lisa, at home pretty happy and pretty proud,” he said. “It is what it is.”
