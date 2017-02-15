S.C. corrections officer accused of attempting to bring marijuana, liquor into state prison

A state corrections officer was arrested Tuesday for allegedly attempting to smuggle in marijuana and liquor into one of the state’s maximum security prisons.
Shatara Clinise Wilson, of Sumter, is facing charges of misconduct in office, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and introducing contraband into a prison, according to arrest warrants of the S.C. Department of Corrections.
Wilson is accused of attempting to introduce marijuana and liquor on Monday. The items were found when officers searched her belongings when she reported for duty at Lee Correctional Institution, the warrants said.
During the search of Wilson’s belongings, officers found three, 16-ounce bottles “containing clear liquor,” according to the arrest warrants. They also found marijuana “inside of her, packaged tightly with black electrical tape.”
The amount of marijuana was “greater than 28 grams,” the warrant said.
The Department of Corrections has been struggling with keeping contraband out of its prisons and has, in recent years, ramped up efforts to address the issue, including a recent proposal to ban drones from flying near its facilities.
The agency has also brought charges against at least five correctional officers for actions related to alleged contraband in recent months.
Cynthia Roldán: 803-295-0435, @CynthiaRoldan
