State Ports Authority agrees to close Georgetown operations

The State Ports Authority has agreed to close its Port of Georgetown so local governments can include it in a redevelopment plan.
The Post and Courier of Charleston reported (http://bit.ly/2k0yLaC) the move is part of an effort to allow redevelopment of the area with a mixture of waterfront businesses and light industry.
Ports authority senior vice president Clint Eisenhauer says there is no timeline to close the Port of Georgetown.
Georgetown's city and county governments are moving forward with a joint agreement on how they will spur redevelopment at the site, which includes the old ArcelorMittal steel mill.
Georgetown Mayor Jack Scoville says the Luxembourg-based steel company will not talk with local officials.
The company did not respond to a request for comment. It closed the Georgetown mill in 2015.
