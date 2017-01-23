SC cracking down on food stamp fraudsters. Do you know any?

South Carolina is getting payback from those misusing and abusing food stamps. Literally.
During 2016, 70 people in the state were convicted of food stamp fraud and were ordered to pay back $273,583.50 in restitution to the SC Department of Social Services, according to a news release from SC Attorney General Alan Wilson.
So far, DSS has collected $150,748.59 paid directly to the department or through the probation system, the release stated.
A partnership between DSS and Wilson’s office has been targeting abuse of the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as food stamps.
Wilson’s office reported since the program started in January of 2015, $610,975.97 in restitution has been ordered from food stamp fraud cases.
“At only two years old, this program has shown that food stamp fraud is absolutely a problem in South Carolina,” Wilson said.
About 855,000 South Carolinians, about a fifth of the state’s population, receive food stamps to purchase unprepared food items, much as milk, meat, bread, beans and rice.
Wilson said the majority of SNAP recipients use the program as intended, and those who abuse it divert funds from families who rely on it.
“There are families and individuals who rely on this program and use it for its intended purpose,” he said. “The criminals who are abusing this system are not only stealing money from taxpayers, but also from those in need.”
Anyone who suspects food stamp fraud can report it by calling (800) 616-1309.
