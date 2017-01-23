Upstate celebrity baker adopts puppy thrown from car

Upstate baker Francine Bryson felt a connection the moment she saw the the injured dog that had been thrown from a moving car.
Bryson, known from her appearance on CBS' "The American Baking Competition," filled out papers to adopt the 8-week-old pitbull mix. The dog suffered a broken leg, and had surgery on Tuesday evening.
"I have a place for special needs dogs. I don't know why, I'm an animal lover, always have been," Bryson said. "When I saw her on TV, I looked at my husband and said, 'baby, that's our dog.' She was so pretty."
The dog was named Alyce by staff at Greenville County Animal Care, where she was taken in after the injury.
Bryson said she plans to rename the dog Anastasia Grace, or Annie, for short.
The dog's medical needs aren't daunting to Bryson. She said she feels a kinship with Annie after having medical pins put in her hips when she was 11.
"It's going to be a long process, and I know that, and I have no problem with that," she said. "She's such a happy dog."
It'll be about two weeks until Annie gets her stitches out, Bryson said.
Then she will have to be carefully monitored to make sure she doesn't do anything to further injure her leg.
"I just felt drawn to her," Bryson said.
Bryson said she and staff members at Greenville County Animal Care have earmarked a fund, called Annie's Fund, to help pay for medical care of abused and surrendered dogs.
An adoption and fundraising event at the facility in Greenville is planned for Upstate residents who want to meet Annie and donate to Greenville County Animal Care, Bryson said.
