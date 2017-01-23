Upstate celebrity baker adopts puppy thrown from car

5:17 From Eisenhower to Obama, Charlie Brotman's front-row seat to inaugural history Pause

1:51 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 1.23

0:56 Suspicious Envelope Forces Shutdown of Social Security Office in Conway

2:12 Myrtle Beach airport opens staging lot for Uber drivers on Dec.1

3:56 21 recipients honored with Presidential Medal of Freedom

3:18 Loris girls grab region lead with win over Dillon

2:15 Trump's Deals: Hype and Reality

1:25 Getting your posture right helps in the golf swing

1:26 Myrtle Beach students' CPR Buddy app up for major award