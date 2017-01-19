Trump ambassador nominee Nikki Haley reports up to $1 million in debts

5:17 From Eisenhower to Obama, Charlie Brotman's front-row seat to inaugural history Pause

1:17 Attorney: Rep. Chris Corley has not resigned his House seat

3:13 New details of S.C. lawmaker beating his wife revealed by prosecutor in court

2:37 A Dog's Purpose

2:10 NAACP offers new traffic plan for Bikefest; city sees too many issues with plan

2:12 Conway outlast CF in boys hoops

0:49 Top 10 concert tours of 2016: Who's No. 1?

2:07 Work begins on Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium

1:41 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 1.19