Court to hear Charleston cruise terminal debate next month

1:55 The topsy turvy relationship of Donald Trump and Nikki Haley Pause

2:13 Timelapse: Donald Trump accepts presidential nomination

2:51 Naked woman steals sheriff deputy's truck, leads police on 70-mile chase

3:04 Conway girls seize control of Region VI-5A

2:08 Myrtle Beach finalist for grant to make train cars into meeting spaces

0:56 Suspicious Envelope Forces Shutdown of Social Security Office in Conway

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach

3:56 21 recipients honored with Presidential Medal of Freedom

2:26 Experiencing, and better understanding, dementia through virtual reality