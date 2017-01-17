Man follows dog into marsh, gets stuck; an 8-year-old girl’s keen ears save the day

1:55 The topsy turvy relationship of Donald Trump and Nikki Haley Pause

2:13 Timelapse: Donald Trump accepts presidential nomination

2:08 Myrtle Beach finalist for grant to make train cars into meeting spaces

2:47 Conway resident recalls days as Ringling Bros. clown

4:00 Former detective says sexual escapades common in Horry Police Department

1:07 Back up, evaluate is a good first step to swing improvement

0:56 Suspicious Envelope Forces Shutdown of Social Security Office in Conway

2:51 Naked woman steals sheriff deputy's truck, leads police on 70-mile chase

1:15 6-year-old gets his dream job: Garbage man for a day