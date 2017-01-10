Oysters year-round: DHEC has good news for shellfish lovers in SC

South Carolina oyster lovers, rejoice. We could be shucking and slurping our favorite fresh shellfish year-round.
On Thursday, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control approved the summer harvest of mariculture oysters, The Post and Courier reports.
Two Beaufort lawmakers are working on the bill for approval by state lawmakers as an effort to boost the shellfish industry and keep oyster-loving tourists and residents of South Carolina happy through the summer months, according to the report.
Right now, shellfish harvesting in South Carolina is limited to Sept. 16 through May 15 because of the increased chance of bacterial infection in the summer months. The proposal suggests further training and alternative methods for harvesting to prevent illness, according to the Post and Courier.
The proposal now goes to the General Assembly.
